Atlas: Call for Diego Cocca for the Clásico Tapatío vs Chivas

The Rojinegros del Atlas receive a visit from the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara at the Jalisco Stadium this Day 16 of the 2021 Liga MX Clausura Tournament, in one more edition of the Tapatío Classic.

For this match, Diego Cocca, technical director of the Foxes, will have practically a full squad, as Renato Ibarra was in doubt for the match against the Sacred Rebaño and in the end he was included in the call for play.

In this way, it is expected that Cocca’s Rojinegros will come out with their best eleven against Guadalajara, in a match where they will not only seek the three points, but also ensure their place at the top of the table and take the honor of the town.

Call for Atlas for the Classic Tapatío

Goalkeepers: José Hernández, Camilo Vargas

Defenses: Martín Nervo, Javier Abella, Anderson Santamaría, Gaddi Aguirre, Diego Barvbosa, Luis Reyes, Jesús Angulo

Media: Pablo González, Edgar Zaldívar, Ignacio Malcorra, Jairo Torres, Aldo Rocha, Jeremy Márquez

Forwards: Renato Ibarra, Julio Furch, Javier Correa, Milton Caraglio, Brayan Trejo, Ozziel Herrera

