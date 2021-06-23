Atlas: Boavista would not have exercised the purchase option and Alejandro Gómez returns to Liga MX

The runner-up in the world with U-17 Mexican National Team, Alejandro Gomez, reported with Atlas to do the preseason for the Opening 2021, after passing through the Boavista From Portugal.

The future of the Mexican central was uncertain; However, everything seems to indicate that the Portuguese team would not have validated the purchase option for the 19-year-old, who had an irregular season.

Remember that last summer, to everyone’s surprise, Gómez, who was just beginning to have minutes in the First Division, decided to try his luck in Europe; however, he never managed to establish himself in the starting box

His debut was not the best, having a mistake that cost his team a goal. Gómez was alternating between the youth team and the first team, playing seven games in Liga Nos. It should be noted that Boavista did not have a great season and fought to stay until the last days.