Atlas: Anderson Santamaría highlights the union of the group in Los Rojinegros

Los Rojinegros del Atlas continue with their preparation training to face the match corresponding to matchday 15 of Liga MX, in the present closing tournament 2021 as a visitor to Mazatlán FC.

In a press videoconference at the club’s camp, defender Anderson Santamaría affirmed that the coexistence and unity of the group that lives within the squad has been the key to the great moment they spend in the contest.

“He has become mentalized in the Atlas that the group is first before the individual. There is not a star here, a figure of the team. During the week they work with joy, it is what has recovered. cheerful and hardworking, “he declared.

In addition, the Peruvian defender stressed that within the institution there is an illusion that they can achieve great things in the Clausura 2021 tournament in the final phase, but without leaving aside the issue of relegation.

“The team little by little believed it, better results were given and even so we continued working more and more. We did not stop, nor did we say that it was done, on the contrary, we want more, we are hungry for glory,” he explained.

