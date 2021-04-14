Atlas: Anderson Santamaría forgets about the league and focuses on the quotient table

Los Rojinegros del Atlas will have a heart attack closure in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, where it is played together with Atlético San Luis to pay the fine of 120 million pesos when finishing in the last position of the quotient table.

In a press videoconference at the club’s camp, defender Anderson Santamaría said that within the squad they are focused on avoiding finishing in the last place of the quotient and that he is aware of what happens with his direct rival.

“Over there, I am not going to lie to you, we are watching the San Luis games because if we are last in the percentage, it will be useless to be in qualifying positions. Our first objective is to save the percentage and then think big.”

“I am aware that if we both win the three games that remain, San Luis is up in the percentage. But it is to think of us first, because it is useless if San Luis loses and we do not get the result,” he said.

In addition, the Peruvian defender stressed that he has always received the support and backing of the board of directors and his teammates in the situations that he went through between his injury and indiscipline, showing his commitment to the institution.

