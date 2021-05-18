Atlas: Alejandro Irarragorri shows his support for José Riestra despite elimination against Puebla

Los Rojinegros del Atlas were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021 Tournament after losing in the return leg to the Puebla Strip, which advanced by its position in the table. However, despite this Alejandro Irarragorri showed his support to the manager Jose Riestra.

Through your Twitter account, Irarragorri, President of Orlegi Group, who owns the Atlas, assured that the team will continue to deliver results hand in hand with Riestra as head of the project.

In addition, he thanked the fans of the Guadalajara team for all their support in a season where they managed to avoid the fine of 120 million pesos and the “descent”, and then get to the Liguilla.

Thanks to La Fiel for believing + dreaming in his team and being part of its transformation, a chapter was closed, time to start the construction of a new destination. At @Orlegi_Sports we are certain that with the help of @priestra and the work team we will make your wishes come true! – Ale Irarragorri (@Irarragorri) May 17, 2021

Atlas eliminated the UANL Tigres in the repechage and drew 1-1 in the quarter-final series against Puebla, however, the Enfranjados were the ones who advanced to the semifinals for having a better position in the table, which is the second tiebreaker criterion.

