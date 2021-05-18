Atlas: Aldo Rocha harangues the fans after the elimination of the Rojinegros in the league

Los Rojinegros del Atlas have closed their participation in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, after being eliminated in the round of the Quarterfinals in the hands of the Strip of Puebla by criterion of the position in the general table after drawing 1-1 on aggregate.

Faced with this situation, Aldo Rocha, the defensive midfielder and captain of the Guadalajara team, has addressed the loyal fans of the club with an emotional message on social networks after being left out of the league.

“Being the rojinegros tournament ends. A complicated tournament but little by little a dream was built that we thought we would achieve! I can only thank the effort and commitment of the entire club @ atlasfc- We will return stronger and convinced of achieving things important! “, he wrote accompanied by images of the actions of the second leg.

The players and the Rojinegros del Atlas coaching staff have come to the facilities to break ranks and begin planning the squad towards the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

