Can you imagine a betting duel between the Warrior Force and Atlantis? Apparently this could stop being a guajiro dream to become a reality. A couple of days ago, both fighters were invited to a virtual press conference held by the World Wrestling Council. Here the idol of the children discarded what many had asked for, a rematch against the Last Warrior, declaring “my mask is not exposed with hair, I would only like to fight my mask against the son of the Saint or the Warrior Force”.

Atlantis vs Warrior Force Mask vs Mask

For its part, the Mosco de la Merced assured that his retirement is very close, his farewell tour had to be postponed due to the pandemic that crosses the country but he does not rule out carrying out his last fight within the CMLL and why not, face a duel of bet against the idol of children.

“The only sin of Atlantis is that it has been faithful to the CMLL, in truth nobody has given him anything, I have had great battles with him”

Both fighters have great victories in betting duels: Fuerza Guerrera has to his credit the mask of the Rooster Tapado, while Atlantis has important masks such as Villain III, Last Warrior, among others.

We will see if this duel comes to fruition, and you already have your favorite?

