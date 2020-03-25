Oaxaca.- Alebrijes players from Oaxaca and Atlante decided to stop the first minute, at the start of the game the 22 footballers embraced, as well as each of the elements that were in the bench area. The players stood motionless for a minute to protest against the managers, who intend to disappear Ascenso MX and create the Development League.

Then the game resumed in which Atlante took the three points after winning 1-0 against Alebrijes de Oaxaca this Thursday at the Benito Juárez Stadium, in Oaxaca.

In the first half the players did not score, already in the second period the certainty was for the Mexican team, who took the lead with a goal from Rivera in the 81st minute, concluding the match with a final score of 1-0.

With this victory, Atlante ranked fifth with 11 points, while the Oaxacan team placed tenth with six points at the end of the match.