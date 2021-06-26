in Football

Atlante: Christian Bermúdez returns to the Colts team in Liga de Expansión MX

Mexican soccer player Christian “Hobbit” Bermúdez, returns to the Potros del Atlant teamand inside of Expansion League MX, after 10 years of having left this institution of the Mexico City.

According to the different media in Mexico, the arrival of the popular “Hobbit” to the team is practically a fact, who already scored a goal in the victory of Atlante against Pumas, in a preseason duel and being an offensive factor.

After almost 10 years of his departure, when the team was in the highest circuit, Bermúdez would be back with the Barça shield, to close his sports career with the team that began his career.

Christian Bermúdez, who already raised a Liga MX championship with Atlante in the distant Apertura 2007 in Cancun, was seeing action a few months ago with the Atlético Veracruz team in the Mexican Football League.

