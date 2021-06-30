Atlanta wins without Trae Young and Giannis Antetokounmpo injured

These playoffs are being clearly marked by injuries. Milwaukee bucks, who had so far freed, suffered yesterday the worst of his nightmares with the injury of Giannis Antetokounmpo. In the third quarter, with 10 up for about Atlanta Hawks who were competing very well without Bring young (also injured), the 2-time MVP of the season suffered hyperextension when battling Clint Capela for a ball and had to retreat from the floor.

The Bucks did not know how to react and the Hawks took the game comfortably (88-110). Series equal to one and without stars. We will have to see the evolution of Young and Anteto and if they can be ready for the fifth game to be played in Milwaukee in a couple of mornings. Incredible in any case what is happening in these playoffs, totally conditioned by injuries.

Atlanta win and Giannis injured – Despite the loss of Trae Young, the Hawks achieved victory and tied the series 2-2. In the 3rd quarter, Giannis got hurt – to the knee and it doesn’t look good.

For the sake of these playoffs, let's hope it's nothing serious

Comfortable triumph

Without Young, Lou Williams started and was the best of the game with 21 points (7 of 9 from the field goal) and 9 assists. Bogdan Bogdanovic contributed 20 points and Clint Capela and Kevin Huerter went up to 15 points. In the disappointing Hawks, Jrue Holiday stayed at 19 points and 9 assists and Khris Middleton went to 16 points after missing the 7 triples he tried. Giannis played 24 minutes before injuring himself (14 points and 8 rebounds). We will see in the fifth how effective both teams have.