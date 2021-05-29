Atlanta United saves a point against Nashville SC (2-2)

05/29/2021 at 11:37 PM CEST

The Atlanta and the Nashville tied at two in the match held this Saturday in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Atlanta United He faced the duel with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 1-1 in the last match held against the Seattle Sounders. For his part, Nashville SC won 1-0 their last match in the tournament against Austin FC. With this result, the Atlanta United was placed in seventh position, while the Nashville he came in third place at the end of the duel.

The meeting started in a positive way for the Atlantic team, who inaugurated the luminous with a goal from Brown in the 6th minute, thus ending the first half with a 1-0 score.

The second part of the match started in a favorable way for him Atlanta United, who distanced himself on the scoreboard through a goal of Lopez at 52 minutes. But later the Nashville SC cut distances thanks to a goal from Mukhtar at 81 minutes. The Tennesian team joined again, which put the tables establishing the 2-2 with a new goal of Mukhtar, thus achieving a double at 83 minutes, concluding the match with a final score of 2-2.

The technician of the Atlanta, Gabriel Heinze, gave entry to the field to Boat Y Franco Ibarra replacing Mulraney Y Brown, while on the part of the Nashville, Gary smith replaced Sapong, Badji, Matt lagrassa Y Haakenson for Muyl, Cadiz, Godoy Y Loyal.

The referee sanctioned four players with a yellow card. He showed a yellow card to Brown, of Atlanta and three to Mccarty, Lovitz Y Johnston of Nashville.

At the moment, the Atlanta gets 10 points and the Nashville with 11 points.

Data sheetAtlanta United:Guzan, Sosa, Walkes, Robinson, Hyndman, Mulraney (Barco, min.58), Lennon, George Bello, López, Moreno (Franco Ibarra, min.69) and MartinezNashville SC:Willis, Romney, Zimmerman, Lovitz, Johnston, Godoy (Matt Lagrassa, min.77), Mccarty, Leal (Haakenson, min.77), Muyl (Sapong, min.60), Mukhtar and Cádiz (Badji, min.71)Stadium:Mercedes-Benz StadiumGoals:Moreno (1-0, min. 6), López (2-0, min. 52), Mukhtar (2-1, min. 81) and Mukhtar (2-2, min. 83)