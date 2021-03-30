Atlanta United is first MLS team to get vaccinated

Mar 30, 2021 at 5:46 PM CEST

The team led by Gabriel Heinze had a very important moment in what is the subject of vaccines.

The team released a statement that the team has already had its first dose in what has been one of the largest vaccination campaigns in the country.

“All first-team players received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines at the Mercedes Benz Stadium Community Center. Eligibility to be vaccinated in the State of Georgia is for anyone over the age of 16 and players continued state requirements for scheduling. Atlanta United is one of the first professional teams in America to be vaccinated and they will receive their second dose in three weeks. “

This center has been in operation since January 4, but since January 24 it has been part of a pilot plan in which it aims to distribute about 336,000 vaccines in Fulton County. This center has the capacity to distribute 11,000 daily vaccines, making it the largest distribution center in the southeastern United States.

ARRIVE WITH ADVANTAGE

This places the red and black teams in an ideal situation as they begin the MLS season and that would help the team in the logistics issue taking into account the trips they will have to make in these coming months.

It all starts for Atlanta when they face the reigning champion of the Costa Rican soccer CONCACAF League, Liga Deportiva Alajuelense, in the first phase of the CONCACAF Champions League. Then on April 17, they kick off their league season when they face Orlando City.