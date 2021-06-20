Atlanta United host Philadelphia Union on matchday 12

06/19/2021 at 8:00 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 20:00 the match of the twelfth day of Major League Soccer will be played, in which we will see the victory at Atlanta and to Philadelphia Union in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Atlanta United He faces the match with the intention of adding more points to his classification table after having drawn 2-2 against him Nashville SC in his last game. Since the competition began, the hosts have won two of the seven games played to date, with a streak of nine goals in favor and seven against.

On the visitors’ side, the Philadelphia Union had just won their last two games 3-0 and 0-1, the first against the Portland Timbers as a local and the second before DC United at home, so it intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the fiefdom of the Atlanta United. To date, of the eight games that the Philadelphia Union in Major League Soccer, he has won four of them with nine goals for and five against.

In reference to the results as a local, the Atlanta United they have won twice and drawn once in three games played so far, figures that highlight the potential and the security of the team when it plays in their stadium. At the exits, the Philadelphia Union It has a balance of two wins and a draw in three games played, so that the locals will face a rival used to scoring points away from home.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, obtaining as a result three victories and a draw in favor of the Atlanta United. Likewise, the locals have a total of four games in a row without losing against this rival in Major League Soccer. The last match they played on Atlanta and the Philadelphia Union in the competition it was in October 2019 and ended with a 2-0 result in favor of the locals.

Analyzing its position in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we see that, before the dispute of the match, the Philadelphia Union is ahead of the Atlanta United with a difference of four points. The team of Gabriel Heinze he ranks ninth with 10 points on his scoreboard. For his part, Philadelphia Union has 14 points and occupies the second position in the classification.