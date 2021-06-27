Atlanta United host New York Red Bulls on Matchday 14

06/26/2021 at 9:30 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 9:30 p.m. the match of the fourteenth day of Major League Soccer will be played, which will measure at Atlanta and to Red bulls in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Atlanta United comes to the duel with the desire to recover points after suffering a defeat against him New York City in the previous match by a result of 1-0. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won two of the nine matches played so far with a figure of 11 goals for and 10 against.

For his part, New York Red Bulls suffered a defeat to the New england revolution in the last game (3-2), so he comes to the meeting with the need to regain victory in Atlanta United. To date, of the nine games that the New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer, he has won four of them and has a balance of 14 goals scored against 13 goals conceded.

In reference to local performance, the Atlanta United has a balance of two wins and two draws in four games played at home, values ​​that can be encouraging for him New York Red Bulls, as they show a certain weakness of the premises in the matches that are disputed in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Away from home, the New York Red Bulls He has a balance of four defeats in four games he has played so far, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the game that will measure him with him. Atlanta United.

In their last clashes at the stadium of the Atlanta United, the numbers show four losses and a draw in favor of the home team. Likewise, the visiting team is on a roll in their trips in this competition, since they have won two games in a row at the stadium of the Atlanta. The last confrontation between the Atlanta and the Red bulls This competition was played in October 2020 and ended with a score of 0-1 in favor of the Red bulls.

Analyzing its position in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we see that, before the dispute of the match, the New York Red Bulls is ahead of the Atlanta United with a difference of one point. The team of Gabriel Heinze he ranks 10th with 11 points on his scoreboard. For its part, the visiting team is eighth with 12 points.