Atlanta United host Montreal Impact

05/15/2021 at 01:00 CEST

The Atlanta plays this Sunday at 1:00 his seventh game of Major League Soccer against the Montreal Impact in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Atlanta United He faces the match of the seventh day with the intention of adding more points to his classification after achieving a draw against him Inter Miami in their last meeting. In addition, the locals have won one of the four games played to date in Major League Soccer with a figure of five goals in favor and four against.

Regarding visitors, the Montreal Impact managed to defeat the Inter Miami 0-2 during their last match in the competition, with a goal from Johnsen, so it intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the stadium of Atlanta United. To date, of the five games that the Montreal Impact in Major League Soccer, he has won two of them with a balance of eight goals scored against six conceded.

In reference to the results as a local, the Atlanta United has won so far in his only match played in this position. In the role of visitor, the Montreal Impact has a balance of a victory, a loss and a draw in three games played, so the Atlanta United You must defend your goal to avoid surprises.

The two rivals have already met before at the home of Atlanta UnitedIn fact, the numbers show three victories in favor of the local team. Likewise, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the Montreal ImpactWell, they have done it on the last three occasions. The last time they faced the Atlanta and the Montreal Impact In this competition it was in September 2019 and the match ended with a 1-1 draw.

Analyzing their position in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we see that both teams are separated by three points in favor of Montreal Impact. The team of Gabriel Heinze He comes into the match in eighth position and with five points before the match. For its part, the visiting team is first with eight points.