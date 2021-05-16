Atlanta United beat Montreal Impact 1-0

05/16/2021 at 03:09 CEST

The Atlanta added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-0 against him Montreal Impact this sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Atlanta United came with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 1-1 in the last duel held against the Inter Miami. For his part, Montreal Impact won 0-2 their last match in the tournament against Inter Miami. After the scoreboard, the Atlantic team is second, while the Montreal Impact He is third after the end of the match.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

In the second half, luck came for the atlantic team, which debuted its light through a goal from Brown on the verge of the end, in 95, ending the confrontation with the result of 1-0.

The technician of the Atlanta, Gabriel Heinze, gave entry to the field to Walkes Y Mulraney replacing Frank Y Lopez, while on the part of the Montreal Impact, Wilfried nancy replaced Ahmed Hamdi, Bassong, Stolen, Kizza and Ibrahim for Johnsen, Lappalainen, Quioto, Choiniere Y Mihailovic.

The referee sanctioned four players with a yellow card. He showed a yellow card to bland, of Atlanta and three to Camacho, Wanyama Y Struna of Montreal Impact.

At the moment, the Atlanta and the Montreal Impact they are tied with eight points each in the Major League Soccer standings.

Data sheetAtlanta United:Guzan, Franco (Walkes, min.46), Robinson, George Bello, Lennon, Sosa, Franco Ibarra, Hyndman, López (Mulraney, min.78), Martinez and MorenoMontreal Impact:Diop, Camacho, Kamal Miller, Struna, Wanyama, Piette, Mihailovic (Ibrahim, min.79), Lappalainen (Bassong, min.70), Choiniere (Kizza, min.79), Quioto (Hurtado, min.71) and Johnsen (Ahmed Hamdi, min.65)Stadium:Mercedes-Benz StadiumGoals:Moreno (1-0, min. 95)