Atlanta United and New York Red Bulls split the points in a goalless game (0-0)

06/27/2021 at 11:36 PM CEST

The Atlanta and the Red bulls tied at zero in the match held this Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Atlanta United wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the New York City by a score of 1-0. Regarding the New Jersey team, the New York Red Bulls lost by a result of 3-2 in the previous duel against the New england revolution. After the result obtained, the Atlantic team is tenth after the end of the duel, while the Red bulls is seventh.

During the first period there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-0.

The coach of the Atlanta gave entrance to Frank Y Mulraney for Franco Ibarra Y Lopez, Meanwhile he Red bulls gave the green light to Fabio Gomez, Amaya, Tarek, Fernandez Y Harper, which came to replace Klimala, Andres Reyes, Edwards, Barlow Y Yearwood.

The referee of the duel showed six yellow cards. Of the two teams, bland Y Frank of the atlantés team and Edwards, Davis, John tolkin Y Tarek The New Jersey team were booked with a yellow card.

After finishing the match with this tie, the New York Red Bulls he ranked seventh in the table with 13 points, instead of access to a playoff spot for the title. For his part, Atlanta United With this point achieved, he reached tenth place with 12 points after the match.

Data sheetAtlanta United:Guzan, Walkes, Robinson, George Bello, Lennon, Sosa, Barco, Franco Ibarra (Franco, min.38), Moreno, López (Mulraney, min.71) and TorresNew York Red Bulls:Carlos Miguel, Nealis, Andrés Reyes (Amaya, min.53), John Tolkin, Duncan, Edwards (Tarek, min.63), Davis, Carmona, Yearwood (Harper, min.78), Klimala (Fabio Gomez, min.46 ) and Barlow (Fernandez, min.77)Stadium:Mercedes-Benz StadiumGoals:0-0