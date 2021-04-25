Atlanta United achieves victory against Chicago Fire (3-1)

04/25/2021 at 4:12 AM CEST

The Atlanta United won 3-1 against Chicago Fire during the meeting held this Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Atlanta United came with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 0-0 in the last duel played against the Orlando City. For his part, Chicago Fire had to settle for a two-way tie against him New england revolution. After the result obtained, the atlantic team is second, while the Chicago Fire it is eleventh after the end of the match.

The first team to score was the Atlantic team, which took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Boat in the 23rd minute. However, the Illinois team managed to equalize through a goal from Stojanovi & cacute; just before the final whistle, specifically at minute 46, thus ending the first half with a score of 1-1.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for him Atlanta United, who managed to get ahead in the light with an own goal from Kappelhof at 65 minutes. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the Atlantic team, which distanced itself thanks to a goal of Hyndman just before the final whistle, specifically in 85, concluding the confrontation with a final result of 3-1.

The technician of the Atlanta United, Gabriel Heinze, gave entry to the field to Gurr, Martinez, Damm, Franco Ibarra Y Lopez replacing Lennon, Brown, Lopez, Mulraney Y Boat, while on the part of the Chicago Fire, Raphael wicky replaced Espinoza for Offor.

The referee admonished Mulraney, Boat Y Hyndman by the Atlanta United already Gimenez by the Illinois team.

With this result, the Atlanta United ascends to four points and remains in a position to qualify for a knockout place for the championship and the Chicago Fire is maintained with a period.

Data sheetAtlanta United:Guzan, Walkes, Robinson, George Bello, Lennon (Gurr, min.46), Sosa, Barco (López, min.88), Hyndman, Moreno (Martinez, min.67), López (Damm, min.67) and Mulraney (Franco Ibarra, min.87)Chicago Fire:Bobby Shuttleworth, Calvo, Kappelhof, Bornstein, Sekuli & cacute ;, Medrán, Giménez, Stojanovi & cacute ;, Offor (Espinoza, min.86), Frankowski and Beri & cacute;Stadium:Mercedes-Benz StadiumGoals:Barco (1-0, min. 23), Stojanovi & cacute; (1-1, min. 46), Kappelhof (2-1, min. 65) and Hyndman (3-1, min. 85)