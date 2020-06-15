© Provided by the Associated Press

A crowd demonstrates outside a Wendy’s restaurant on Sunday, June 14, 2020 on University Avenue in Atlanta. (Alyssa Pointer / Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Atlanta police on Sunday released body camera recordings and other videos that captured the shooting death of a black man at the hands of a white agent who was promptly fired, measures that police oversight experts believe could help quell the protests. against racism that the shooting rekindled.

City police announced that an officer, Garrett Rolfe, had been fired after shooting 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks dead on Friday night, and another police officer, Devin Brosnan, was put on administrative duties. On Saturday, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms called for the immediate firing of the agent who opened fire on Brooks and announced that he had already accepted the resignation of Chief of Police Erika Shields.

Only the pedestal remains after protesters removed the bust of John McDonogh, a slave owner, on Saturday June 13, 2020 at Duncan Square in New Orleans. (AP Photo / Rebecca Santana)

« I don’t think this was just cause for using deadly force, » said Bottoms.

Approximately 150 protesters marched in front of Wendy’s restaurant in the outside area where Brooks was shot, reigniting the protests that had largely been about to escalate in the Georgia capital nearly three weeks after George Floyd, another man from Black race, died when a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee to his neck. Both Rolfe and Brosnan are white.

Rolfe’s firing and the quick release of the videos to the public could go a long way to ease tensions in the city, said Andy Harvey, a veteran police officer who is now the chief of police in Ennis, Texas, and author of books and programs on training on policing in contact with the community.

“Transparency today is something totally different. It is what the community expects, ”said Harvey. « We always have to be open about the good, the bad, and the ugly. Not only the good. Actually, I think it generates confidence and security when we are also open about the ugly. ”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation indicated that Brooks, who appears in a video of a body camera sleeping in a vehicle blocking the entrance to the service in Wendy’s car, failed a sobriety test and was shot while fighting with the police for a stun gun.

Cedrick Alexander, the former Dekalb County, Georgia director of public safety, who now works as a police adviser, said the shooting death will undoubtedly raise questions about how officers may have calmed the situation.

« Here is a man who accepted his responsibility for getting out of the way for a nap, » Alexander said. « Could they have taken him home, could they have called him an Uber and then allowed him to sleep to get drunk rather than arrest him? » That in no way justifies Mr. Brooks’s resisting arrest. But the question is: are there other protocols that the police could have followed? ”

« And people will wonder: if he had been white and got out of the way to take a nap and get drunk, would they have taken him home? »

The Wendy’s was set on fire Saturday night, although the fire had already been put out before midnight. Atlanta police said 36 people had been arrested in connection with the protests Sunday, but did not provide further details. An impromptu memorial was erected outside the restaurant on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the growing movement to remove statues of Confederate characters in the United States intensified over the weekend.

In Richmond, Virginia, a police van pulled up onto a sidewalk and hit multiple protesters blocking the vehicle’s path during a Saturday night demonstration at the Robert E. Lee statue, which has become a rally point. of demonstrations for racial justice. No one was apparently seriously injured, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch newspaper.

In Philadelphia, a group of about 100 people, some with pistols and baseball bats, gathered around a statue of Christopher Columbus on Saturday and said they intended to protect it from vandals during the recent protests.

On the other hand, protesters in New Orleans downed the bust of a slave owner who left part of his fortune to city schools on Saturday, then took the remains to the Mississippi River and rolled them down the shore to the water. .

And in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, the chief head of the Cherokee Nation observed the removal of two Confederate monuments, which had been placed at the headquarters of his tribe by the Daughters of the Confederacy almost a century ago.

Bynum reported from Savannah, Georgia, and Murphy from Oklahoma City. The Associated Press journalists Christopher Weber in Los Angeles, Denise Lavoie in Richmond, Virginia, Geir Moulson in Berlin, Colleen Barry in Milan and Rebecca Santana in New Orleans contributed to this report.