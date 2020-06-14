© Provided by the Associated Press

Protesters gather on University Ave next to a Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta on Saturday, June 13, 2020. A black man was shot dead Friday night in a fight with Atlanta police outside a restaurant in Meals later he failed a sobriety test and resisted arrest, police said. . (Steve Schaefer / Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) – A man who was asleep in a car blocking the take-out lane of a restaurant in Atlanta was shot to death in a fight with police after failing a breathalyzer test and resisting arrest. Georgia authorities reported Saturday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation indicated that the Atlanta Police Department asked it to investigate the incident in which Rayshard Brooks, 27, died at a Wendy’s chain restaurant on Friday night.

The struggle came at a time of heightened tensions over police brutality and calls for reform across the United States following the death of African-American George Floyd on May 25 at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis. Atlanta is one of several cities where protesters took to the streets.

Large numbers of protesters gathered outside the fast-food restaurant where Brooks was shot Saturday. Gerald Griggs, a lawyer and vice president of the section of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in Atlanta, estimated that 150 people were protesting at the site at the time he joined the March on Saturday afternoon.

« People are furious, » said Griggs. « They want to know why his beloved brother Rayshard Brooks was shot to death when he simply slept in the passenger seat and was doing nothing. »

According to Griggs, although there was a scuffle between Brooks and the agents, « they could have used non-lethal force to subdue him. »

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said its staff is analyzing the video recorded by witnesses. The agency published a message on Twitter asking witnesses to go to the authorities, since some people at the scene « chose not to be interviewed by GBI agents. »

Police officers attended to a report of a man who fell asleep in a vehicle parked in the take-out lane of the restaurant, forcing customers to surround the vehicle.

When Brooks failed the breathalyzer test, officers tried to arrest him, according to the GBI. But Brooks resisted and one of the officers used his electric shock gun.

« Ultimately, when the officer used his electro-shock weapon, he was ineffective on the suspect, » Atlanta Deputy Police Chief Timothy Peek said in remarks to reporters at the scene of the incident on Friday. « It did not stop the assault and the suspect managed to snatch the electroshock gun from the agent. ”

Peek added that another officer also used the electric shock gun against the man, « but it didn’t work either. »

In a statement, the GBI said it is investigating reports « that the subject was shot by an agent in the fight for control of the electro-shock weapon. »

Brooks was transferred to a hospital, where he died after surgery, according to the statement.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said Saturday that his office has launched an investigation without waiting for the GBI to complete its own investigations.