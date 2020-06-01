Two Atlanta police officers fired for excessive use of force Actions take place amid protests over George Floyd’s death Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms also decided to relocate three other officers

Amid protests over the death of George Floyd – an African American at the hands of white officer Derek Chauvin – the news is being released that two Atlanta police officers are being fired on the orders of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, she said. the AP agency.

In addition, three others were placed in office duties for the excessive use of force in an arrest during the protests, the mayor of Atlanta said on Sunday.

At a press conference, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said that she and Police Chief Erika Shields made the decision after reviewing body camera footage of an incident Saturday night that was posted online and in the news. local.

Rush to punish. Quick to arrest on what charge. Now, 2 gone and 3 on desk duty while the chief decides what discipline to administer. https://t.co/kukKkew9Lr – Margaret Robinson (@mlaverne) June 1, 2020

“Excessive use of force is never acceptable,” Bottoms told reporters. Shields considered that the shots “are really shocking.”

This fact apparently involved two university students during the protests on Saturday night. In response, the mayoress rebuked: “The use of excessive force is never acceptable.”

For his part, during the press conference in which they report that Atlanta police are fired, Shields considered the evidence as: “shocking”.

In the images that circulate on social networks, you can see how anti-riot agents surround a vehicle that is driven by a man and a woman as a co-pilot.

The officers wore gas masks and all the accessories required to belong to that police force.

At one point, law enforcement officers lower the woman while others use an electric shock gun to try to subdue the driver.

Having them already on the ground, the officers put handcuffs on the couple who seem not to resist arrest, which is why the authorities considered the action unnecessary.

Media reports indicated that officers damaged the car by breaking the windows and crushing the tires.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reported that the woman has already been released without charge and that the man would also be released, however, he did not disclose the crimes for which they were charged.

Nor did it reveal the identities of the agents who participated in the action that led to the excessive use of force.

The news that Atlanta police are being fired comes in the context of the spiral of violence not only in the United States, but worldwide, following the death of George Floyd at the hands of policeman Derek Chauvin.

The crime has been considered racial, due to the fact that the victim was a man of African American origin while the agent was white.

For days there have been clashes in all parts of the American Union, in protest at the death of the citizen.

This has led to looting of businesses, burning of cars and buildings, as well as riots in several cities, which forced the Donald Trump government to send thousands of National Guard personnel to contain the damages.

Below we show you the video of the assault.