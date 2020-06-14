Rayshard Brooks passed away after being shot Friday night in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant

ATLANTA.- The death of another young black man, Rayshard Brooks, by shots from a white agent, caused a deep shock in Atlanta (Georgia, USA) and caused the resignation of the city’s chief of police this Saturday, Erika Shields.

Brooks, 27, died after being shot Friday night in the parking lot of a Wendy’s chain fast food restaurant in Atlanta, after resisting arrest and struggling with two white agents, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said in a statement.

The incident, partially captured in a video that quickly circulated on social networks, occurred amid a wave of protests to denounce police violence against minorities.

A DIMISION AND A FIRE

The mayor of Atlanta, the African-American Keisha Lance Bottoms, announced at a press conference on Saturday afternoon that the city’s Chief of Police, Erika Shields, had submitted his resignation.

The cessation was reported shortly after local activists demanded Shields’ resignation and dozens of people protesting in Atlanta to report what happened.

« To Mr. Brooks’s family, there are no words strong enough to express how sincerely I regret his loss, » said Bottoms, who is among the Democratic policies former Vice President Joe Biden is considering selecting as a vice presidential candidate in the election. November in the USA

The mayor also opined that what happened was « not a justified use of lethal force » and called for « the immediate dismissal of the agent » who shot Brooks.

The incident sparked massive protests that led to arson of some of Wendy’s restaurant in the parking lot in which the incident occurred and a temporary freeway blockade late Saturday, which resulted in several arrests.