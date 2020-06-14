© Copyright (c) 2020 Telemundo.

Protesters gather outside a Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

The death of a 27-year-old man after he was shot by a policeman Friday night in the parking lot of a Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta has sparked an investigation and protests. The most recent reaction: the resignation of the city’s police chief, Erika Shields.

The shooting occurred just after 10:30 p.m., after two police officers were called by a report of a man asleep in the drive-thru. This was forcing customers to drive their sides of the car, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), which is formally inquiring about the shooting.

The GBI identified the man who died as Rayshard Brooks.

The officers Brooks was given a breathalyzer test at Wendy’s, which failed, authorities said.

GBI Director Vic Reynolds said at a news conference Saturday afternoon that Brooks, who was black, was being investigated by Atlanta police for alleged DUI (driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs) in the incident.

When the police tried to arrest Brooks, he resisted and there was a struggle, according to the GBI.

« During the course of that confrontation, Mr. Brooks managed to remove one of the Atlanta officers from his Taser, » an electric shock pistol, Reynolds said.

The incident was captured on video and shows that Brooks appears run away from officers with the taser in hand, Reynolds said.

After running a short distance, Brooks « he turns around and it seems that the Taser is aimed at the Atlanta officer », said the director.

« At that point, the officer reaches down and pulls his gun out of its holster, unloads it, shoots Mr. Brooks in the parking lot, and he falls. »

Reynolds said that a witness was able to corroborate the information.

Brooks was taken to a hospital where died after undergoing surgery. An officer was also injured in the incident. and was released from the hospital, according to a statement by the GBI.

Officers involved in the shooting have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation, according to WXIA, an affiliate of NBC News, Telemundo’s sister network, in Atlanta. Their names have not been released.

NBC News was unable to immediately contact the Atlanta Police Department on Saturday.

The Georgia NAACP, the National Association for the Advancement of People of Color, a civil rights organization, asked the Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms He fired Chief of Police Shields.

« Body camera images and all surveillance videos of surrounding buildings should be published immediately, » the organization tweeted Saturday. « @Atlanta_Police has a culture of excessive use of force. Now #RayshardBrooks is dead. We demand immediate responsibility. »

This is the 48th shooting involving police alone in 2020 that the GBI has been asked to investigate, the agency told NBC News.

Fulton County District Attorney’s Office Paul L. Howard Jr. will also launch its own independent investigation, they said in a statement Saturday.

Reynolds, the GBI director, said the agency will digitally clarify the videos taken on the scene and He plans to make them public later on Saturday.

“We want everyone to see what we have seen in this case. And that is why, again, I would ask for some patience. I do not want anyone, under any circumstances, to rush to any form of judgment, « he said.

Translated by Juliana Jiménez J. With information from NBC News.