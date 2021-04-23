Atlanta is no longer the world’s busiest airport

(Bloomberg) – Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou, China, topped the list of the world’s busiest hubs in a 2020 devastated by the coronavirus, dethroning Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport from where it held for more than two decades.

Baiyun rose from 11th place, the Airports Council International (ACI) reported in a statement, closing a year in which Covid-19 disrupted air travel around the world. Hartsfield-Jackson fell to second place, as airports in six Chinese cities joined Beijing Capital International Airport in the top 10 for passenger traffic.

The airports of Chengdu, in central China, and Shenzen, near Hong Kong, were among those that entered the elite group. Hongqiao-Shanghai International Airport had 37 places to qualify, while the city’s best known, Pudong, where international flights normally land, fell in the ranking.

Guangzhou is the base of operations for China Southern Airlines Co., the country’s largest airline.

The report by the world body for the airline industry puts an official stamp on a changing of the guard accelerated by the pandemic, which last year reduced air travel around the world, especially in Europe and the United States. Los Angeles, Dubai, Tokyo, Chicago, London and Paris airports are no longer in the top 10.

China was already closing in on the US as the main market before the pandemic. But its ability to contain the virus, combined with a large domestic network, made it the only major country to fully regain capacity lost during the crisis, even though its borders remain mostly closed to international visitors.

“The impact continues to be uneven with different regions facing different challenges and requiring different policy decisions,” ACI CEO Luis Felipe de Oliveira said in the statement.

Read more

Overall, passenger traffic at the world’s airports declined 65% last year, according to ACI.

Original Note: China’s Guangzhou Ousts Atlanta as Top Airport in Pandemic Year

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP