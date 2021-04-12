Atlanta Hawks wins 101-105 over Charlotte Hornets

04/11/2021 at 10:20 PM CEST

Atlanta Hawks managed to win in front of Charlotte hornets away from home by 101-105 in a new day of the NBA. The locals come from defeating at home to Milwaukee bucks by 119-127. For their part, the visitors also won at home against Chicago Bulls 120-108, getting a total of four wins in their last five games. With this result, Atlanta Hawks has 29 games won out of 54 played, which allows him to remain in the Play-off positions, while Charlotte hornetsAfter the game, he also continues in Play-off positions with 27 games won out of 52 played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter was dominated by the Atlanta Hawks players, in fact, they got a 13-2 run in this quarter and went on to win by 17 points (7-24) until they finished with a result of 20-33. Later, in the second quarter, the local team closed the gap, which ended with a partial result of 25-19. After this, the players accumulated a total of 45-52 points before the break.

The third quarter had several leader changes on the scoreboard, which ended with a partial result of 32-23 and a 77-75 overall result. Finally, during the last quarter the players of the visiting team managed to regain points until the game came back, in fact, they achieved a partial 11-2 and scored the maximum difference (four points) at the end of the quarter and the quarter ended with a partial of 24-30. After all this, the clash ended with a score of 101-105 in favor of the visitors.

The triumph of Atlanta Hawks It was due in part thanks to the 32 points, three assists and three rebounds of Bogdan bogdanovic and the 20 points, three assists and 15 rebounds from Clint Capela. The 23 points, two assists and seven rebounds of Miles Bridges and the 18 points, four assists and six rebounds of Terry rozier they were not enough for Charlotte hornets won the match.

On the next round of the NBA, Charlotte hornets will measure his strength with Los angeles lakers in the Spectrum Center. For its part, Atlanta Hawks will face Toronto raptors in the Amalie Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.