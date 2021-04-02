Atlanta Hawks win over San Antonio Spurs 129-134

04/02/2021 at 6:20 AM CEST

Atlanta Hawks managed to win as a visitor to San antonio spurs by 129-134 on a new NBA day. Previously, San Antonio Spurs players won at home against Sacramento Kings 120-106, while the Atlanta Hawks lost away from home with Phoenix suns by 117-110. Atlanta HawksWith this result, it remains tied to games won with the Play-off positions with 24 games won out of 48 played. For its part, also San antonio spursAfter the game, he would stay out of the Play-offs for now with 24 games won out of 46 played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter was characterized by different changes of leader on the scoreboard, in fact, the visitors achieved a 14-2 run during the quarter, although in the end the visiting team ended up distancing themselves and ended with a result of 22-32. Then during the second quarter San antonio spurs cut distances in the light, which concluded with a partial result of 26-22. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 48-54 on the counter.

In the course of the third quarter the local team reduced distances again in the electronic game until concluding with a partial result of 32-30 (and an 80-84 total). Finally, in the last quarter he came back San antonio spurs To tie the game, he reduced the difference to minimum values ​​at the end of the quarter, and the quarter ended with a partial result of 30-26, reaching the end of the quarter with a 110-110 draw, so the game had to be prolonged until an extension.

During extra time there were several changes of leader on the scoreboard and ended with a partial result of 9-9, the final result of the match being 129-134 in favor of Atlanta Hawks.

Much of the victory of Atlanta Hawks was cemented from the 28 points and 17 rebounds of Clint Capela and the 28 points, 12 assists and two rebounds of Bring young. The 36 points, nine assists and five rebounds of Demar Derozan and the 29 points, three assists and a rebound of Derrick White they were not enough for San antonio spurs could win the game.

On the next round of the NBA, San antonio spurs will play against Indiana Pacers in it At & t Center, while the next adversary of Atlanta Hawks be New Orleans Pelicans, with which it will be measured in the Smoothie King Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.