Atlanta Hawks win over Chicago Bulls 120-108

04/10/2021 at 4:52 AM CEST

Atlanta Hawks was imposed as a local to Chicago Bulls by 120-108 on a new NBA day. Previously, Atlanta Hawks players suffered a loss at home to Memphis Grizzlies by 113-131. For their part, the Chicago Bulls beat at home Toronto raptors by 113-122. Atlanta Hawks, after the match, they remain in Play-off positions with 28 matches won out of 53 played, while Chicago Bulls it would be left out of the Play-off positions with 22 games won of 51 played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

The first quarter was dominated by the Chicago Bulls players, they reached a difference of eight points (15-23) to finish with a 25-33. After this, in the second quarter Chicago Bulls He managed to distance himself in the light and had a maximum difference of 13 points (51-64) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 28-33. After this, the players came to rest with a 53-66 on the scoreboard.

In the course of the third quarter, the Atlanta Hawks players managed to recover points until they came back in the game, in fact, they achieved a 10-2 partial in this quarter and the quarter ended with a partial result of 33-18 and an overall 86-84 . Finally, during the last quarter the local team distanced itself in the electronic, in fact, they got a partial during this quarter of 17-2 and came to win by 12 points (118-106) and the quarter ended with a partial result from 34-24. After all this, the players closed the match scoreboard with a result of 120-108 in favor of the locals.

Along with all this the most prominent players of Atlanta Hawks They were Bring young Y Clint Capela, who had 42 points, nine assists and eight rebounds and 22 points, one assist and 10 rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Zach Lavine Y Nikola Vucevic, with 50 points, five assists and eight rebounds and 25 points, two assists and 10 rebounds respectively.

In the next NBA game, Atlanta Hawks will measure his strength with Charlotte hornets in the Spectrum Center. For its part, the next game of Chicago Bulls will be against Minnesota Timberwolves in the Target Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.