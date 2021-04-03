Atlanta Hawks win 103-126 over New Orleans Pelicans

04/03/2021 at 05:52 CEST

Atlanta Hawks got the victory against New Orleans Pelicans away from home by 103-126 in a new NBA day. Locals come from losing home with Orlando Magic by 110-115, adding a total of three consecutive defeats in their last five games. For their part, the visitors won at home against San antonio spurs 129-134, getting a total of three wins in the last five games. For now Atlanta Hawks would be left out of the Play-off positions with 25 victories in 49 games played, while New Orleans PelicansAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for now with 21 games won out of 48 played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter New Orleans Pelicans was the main dominator, widened the difference to a maximum of seven points (10-3) until finishing with a result of 34-28. Later, the second quarter featured the two teams, with various movements on the scoreboard and the fourth ended with a partial result of 20-27. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 54-55 in the electronic.

In the third quarter the visiting team distanced itself in the light, came to win by 19 points (64-83) until it ended with a partial result of 25-39 and a 79-94 overall result. Finally, during the last quarter the players of Atlanta Hawks they managed to distance themselves again on the scoreboard, in fact, they achieved a partial score of 11-2 and had a maximum difference of 25 points (93-118) and the fourth ended with a partial result of 24-32. After all this, the clash ended with a result of 103-126 in favor of the visiting team.

The victory of Atlanta Hawks was built on 26 points, seven assists and seven rebounds from Bogdan bogdanovic and the 24 points, three assists and a rebound of Kevin Huerter. The 21 points, two assists and two rebounds of Kira lewis and the 16 points, six assists and four rebounds of James johnson they were not enough for New Orleans Pelicans won the match.

In the next match of the competition New Orleans Pelicans will face Houston Rockets in it Toyota Centerwhile in the next game, Atlanta Hawks will play against Golden state warriors in it State Farm Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.