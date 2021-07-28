Atlanta Hawks puts Cam Reddish on the market

It was one of the best news of Atlanta Hawks in the final stretch of the season. Cam Reddish He came out of a very long injury, was placed under the orders of Nate McMillan and began to add very soon. Outside scoring, physical, power, defensive knowledge, explosiveness, game reading …

However, as confirmed by @TheNBACentral, Atlanta Hawks understands that Cam Reddish is one of the expendable pieces of the roster and a figure for which they could obtain great returns if he is placed in a possible trade. Which team will bid to get the services of the versatile forward?