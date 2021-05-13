Atlanta Hawks prevails 120-116 against Washington Wizards

05/13/2021 at 4:20 AM CEST

Atlanta Hawks managed to win at home against Washington Wizards by 120-116 on a new NBA day. The locals come from defeating at home Washington Wizards 125-124, completing a four-game winning streak in their last five games, while the visitors lost away with Atlanta Hawks 125-124, completing a three-game losing streak in the last five games. Atlanta HawksAfter the game, he remains in Play-off positions with 39 games won out of 70 played. For its part, Washington Wizards it would be left out of the Play-off positions with 32 games won out of 70 played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

The first quarter had alternations on the scoreboard and ended with a result of 35-30. Later, in the second quarter, the visiting team managed to recover points to come back in the game and scored the maximum difference (three points) at the end of the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 21-29. After this, the rivals reached the break with a 56-59 on the counter.

During the third quarter the players of the visiting team distanced themselves on the scoreboard, they came to win by 13 points (76-89) until finishing with a partial result of 27-32 and 83-91 in total. Finally, in the course of the last quarter the players of Atlanta Hawks They managed to recover points until the game came back, in fact, they got a partial in this quarter of 12-2 and scored the maximum difference (four points) at the end of the quarter, and the quarter ended with a partial result of 37-25. Finally, the match concluded with a final result of 120-116 in favor of the locals.

The triumph of Atlanta Hawks It was due in part thanks to the 33 points, nine assists and eight rebounds of Bring young and the 17 points and 11 rebounds of Clint Capela. The 34 points, 15 assists and five rebounds of Russell westbrook and the 16 points, an assist and four rebounds of Daniel gafford they were not enough for Washington Wizards could win the game.

After winning this match, the next clash of Atlanta Hawks will be against Orlando Magic in the State Farm Arena, while Washington Wizards will be measured with Cleveland Cavaliers in the Capital One Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.