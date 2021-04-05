Atlanta Hawks prevails 117-111 against Golden State Warriors

04/05/2021 at 04:50 CEST

Atlanta Hawks managed to win at home against Golden state warriors by 117-111 on a new NBA day. Previously, Atlanta Hawks players managed to win on the road against New Orleans Pelicans 103-126, so after this result they added a total of four consecutive wins, while the Golden State Warriors lost away with Toronto raptors by 130-77, so after this result they accumulated four defeats in a row. After the game, Atlanta Hawks he remains with one of the places in the Play-off positions with 26 victories in 50 games played. For its part, Golden state warriors it would be left out of the Play-offs with 23 victories in 50 games played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter there were several changes of leader on the scoreboard and ended with a 24-24. After this, in the second quarter Golden state warriors increased their difference, in fact, the team achieved a partial 10-2, which ended with a partial result of 33-35. After this, the players accumulated a total of 57-59 points before the break.

During the third quarter the visiting team managed to distance themselves on the scoreboard, had a maximum difference of six points (67-73) and ended with a partial result of 22-23 and a 79-82 overall result. Finally, the last quarter again had several changes of leader in the light until it concluded with a partial result of 38-29. After all this, the game ended with a result of 117-111 in favor of the locals.

Along with all this the most prominent players of Atlanta Hawks They were Clint Capela and Danilo gallinari, who got 24 points and 18 rebounds and 25 points and 10 rebounds respectively. For its part, the visiting team stood out Stephen Curry and Kelly Oubre, with 37 points, two assists and five rebounds and 20 points, two assists and 11 rebounds respectively.

After winning this match, the next clash of Atlanta Hawks will be against New Orleans Pelicans in it State Farm Arena, while in the next meeting, Golden state warriors you will see the faces with Milwaukee bucks in it Chase Center. Check the full NBA schedule.