Atlanta Hawks defeats Washington Wizards (125-124)

05/11/2021 at 4:21 AM CEST

Atlanta Hawks won at home against Washington Wizards by 125-124 on a new NBA day. Previously, Atlanta Hawks players suffered an away loss against Indiana Pacers 133-126, while the Washington Wizards defeated at home to Indiana Pacers by 132-133. Atlanta HawksAfter the game, he remains in Play-off positions with 38 victories in 69 games played. For its part, Washington Wizards it would be left out of the Play-offs with 32 games won out of 69 played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter was marked by the leadership of the local team, had a maximum difference of seven points (18-11) until ending with a result of 34-32. Later, during the second quarter there were alternations in the electronic until it ended with a partial result of 27-30. After this, the players came to rest with a 61-62 in the light.

During the third quarter the local team managed to recover points until the game came back, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 17-2 and marked the maximum difference (17 points) at the end of the quarter and the quarter ended with a result 35-17 partial (and 96-79 total). Finally, in the course of the last quarter, the players of the visiting team closed the gap, in fact, they achieved a partial of 19-1, although it was not enough to win the game and the quarter ended with a partial result of 29-45. Finally, the players closed the match scoreboard with a result of 125-124 in favor of the locals.

During the match, they highlighted Bring young Y John collins for their contributions to the team, after getting 36 points, nine assists and six rebounds and 28 points, one assist and eight rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Russell westbrook Y Rui hachimura, with 28 points, 21 assists and 13 rebounds and 20 points and three rebounds respectively.

In the next NBA game, Washington Wizards will face again Atlanta Hawks in the State Farm Arena. For his part, in the next meeting, Atlanta Hawks will seek victory against Washington Wizards in the State Farm Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.