Atlanta Hawks defeats Miami Heat (118-103)

04/24/2021 at 4:20 AM CEST

Atlanta Hawks managed to win at home against Miami Heat by 118-103 on a new NBA day. In the previous day, the Atlanta Hawks players were defeated away from home against New York Knicks by 137-127. For their part, the Miami Heat defeated at home to San antonio spurs by 87-107. After the game, Atlanta Hawks remains with one of the places in the Play-off positions with 33 victories in 60 games played, while Miami Heat it would be left out of the Play-offs with 31 victories in 60 games played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

In the first quarter there were several movements on the scoreboard until ending with a result of 31-30. After this, the second quarter was again characterized by different leader changes on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 31-31. After this, the teams accumulated a total of 62-61 points before the break.

In the third quarter there were also several changes of leader on the scoreboard, until in the end the local team ended up distancing itself and ended with a partial result 33-28 (and 95-89 overall). Finally, during the last quarter the players of Atlanta Hawks they managed to distance themselves again in the light, reached a difference of 16 points (105-89) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 23-14. After all this, the players closed the match scoreboard with a result of 118-103 for Atlanta Hawks.

In addition the players of Atlanta Hawks that stood out the most during the confrontation were Bogdan bogdanovic Y John collins, who had 21 points, eight assists and three rebounds and 20 points, one assist and eight rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Jimmy Butler Y Kendrick nunn, with 19 points, seven assists and two rebounds and 21 points, two assists and two rebounds respectively.

After winning this match, the next clash of Atlanta Hawks will be against Milwaukee bucks in the State Farm Arena, while in the next meeting, Miami Heat will seek victory against Chicago Bulls in the American Airlines Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.