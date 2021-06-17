Atlanta Hawks clinches victory over Philadelphia 76ers 106-109

06/17/2021 at 9:07 AM CEST

Atlanta Hawks managed to win in front of Philadelphia 76ers away by 106-109 in the fifth round of the Play-offs of the semifinals of the NBA Eastern Conference. With this triumph of Atlanta Hawks, the tie ends with a score of 2-3.

The first quarter was dominated by the Philadelphia 76ers players, in fact, they achieved a 12-2 run during the quarter and had a maximum difference of 17 points (38-21) to finish with 38-24. Later, in the second quarter Philadelphia 76ers he distanced himself on the scoreboard, in fact, the team got another set during the quarter of 10-1 and went on to win by 26 points (62-36) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 24-16. After this, the rivals accumulated a total of 62-40 points before the break.

During the third quarter the visitors cut distances on the electronic until it ended with a partial result of 25-29 (87-69). Finally, in the course of the last quarter, the visiting team’s players managed to regain points until they came back in the game, in fact, they got a 17-2 run and the quarter ended with a 19-40 score. After all this, the clash ended with a final result of 106-109 for the visitors.

The triumph of Atlanta Hawks was due in part thanks to 39 points, seven assists and a rebound of Bring young and the 19 points, an assist and 11 rebounds of John collins. The 37 points, five assists and 13 rebounds of Joel embiid and the 36 points and seven rebounds of Seth curry they were not enough for Philadelphia 76ers could win the game.

In the next clash, both teams will meet again, this time in the State Farm Arena in the sixth game of the series. Check out the full NBA schedule.