Atlanta Hawks clinches victory over New York Knicks 105-94

05/29/2021 at 2:00 PM CEST

Atlanta Hawks was imposed as a local New York Knicks by 105-94 in the third round of the Play-offs of the first round of the NBA Eastern Conference. After this match, the tie remains with a result of 2-1 for Atlanta Hawks.

The first quarter had alternations on the scoreboard, in fact, the visitors got a 10-2 run during the quarter and ended with 29-31. After this, the second quarter also had several changes of leader in the light until it ended with a partial result of 29-13. After this, the rivals accumulated a total of 58-44 points before the break.

During the third quarter the local team players managed to maintain their difference in the electronic game and the fourth ended with a partial result of 28-28 and a total of 86-72. Finally in the last quarter New York Knicks closed the gap again in the light, reduced the difference to minimum values ​​at the end of the quarter, although not enough to win the game and the quarter ended with a partial result of 19-22. After all this, the players closed the match electronic with a result of 105-94 for Atlanta Hawks.

In addition, the most prominent players of Atlanta Hawks They were Bring young Y Clint Capela, who got 21 points, 14 assists and one rebound and 13 points, two assists and 12 rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Derrick Rose Y Julius Randle, with 30 points, five assists and six rebounds and 14 points, two assists and 11 rebounds respectively.

At the next meeting of Atlanta Hawks his rival will be again New York Knicks, who will play in the State Farm Arena in the fourth game of the series.