Atlanta Hawks, chances of winning ring in NBA playoffs 2021

What seemed the beginning of a medium-term project, has become a firm and real bet to make history already in the present. Atlanta Hawks is a worthy and deserving Eastern Conference finalist thanks to a season that has clearly gone from less to more and in which Nate mcmillan He was the great mid-season kicker to make all the pieces fit together and show the true potential of this team. Bring young is the absolute leader of an enormously complete team, with a dominant defensive and offensive pivot, as is Clint Capela, accomplished shooters like Kevin Huerter, a compulsive scorer as he is Bogdan bogdanovic and a power forward perfectly adapted to the reality of the league, such as John collins. But above all they are a team, as they reflect on ESPN.

“We are enthusiastic, we have worked hard throughout the year to get here. We play as a true team, we support each other at all times and we have been able to create a competitive culture and our own styles”, reflect Collins and McMillan, giving the key to success of the Georgia franchise. “From the beginning I felt that I had a lot of talent in this team and we had to find a way to make everything fit together to make us a competitive group capable of aspiring to everything this year,” said a coach who is knowing how to give Danilo Gallinari great prominence from the bench and keep Lou Williams as a very useful booster.

Atlanta Hawks, first team to reach the Conference Final without an All Star since the Pacers in 1994

The character they have shown throughout this series against the Philadelphia 76ers, coming back from games that had almost games and trusting each other, are a real guarantee to think of them as serious contenders for glory. Milwaukee Bucks has been very physically and mentally punished in the tie against Brooklyn Nets and it would not be unreasonable to think that they can stop Antetokounmpo with players like Collins or rookie Onyeka Okongwu, who can be an unexpected element in a very important series for both. franchises. There is no doubt that Bring young is making more than enough merits to lead to Atlanta Hawks to glory.