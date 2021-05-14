Atlanta Hawks beat Orlando Magic (116-93)

05/14/2021 at 4:20 AM CEST

Atlanta Hawks was imposed at home Orlando Magic 116-93 on a new NBA day. On the previous day, the Atlanta Hawks players managed to win at home against Washington Wizards by 120-116, so after the match they completed a streak of four wins in a row. For their part, the Orlando Magic lost at home with Milwaukee bucks 114-102, so after the game they completed a six-game losing streak. At this time, Atlanta Hawks It has 40 games won out of 71 played, which would allow it access to Play-off positions, while Orlando Magic it would be left out of the Play-off positions with 21 games won out of 70 played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

The first quarter was dominated by Atlanta HawksIn fact, the team achieved a partial 11-2 and went on to win by 19 points (60-41) and ended with a result of 29-16. Later, during the second quarter Atlanta Hawks widened their gap, which ended with a partial score of 32-25. After this, the teams reached the break with a 61-41 on the scoreboard.

In the third quarter the local team players distanced themselves in the light, in fact, they achieved a partial in this quarter of 10-2 and reached a difference of 28 points (83-55) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 32 -30 and 93-71 in total. Finally, in the course of the last quarter the players of Atlanta Hawks They increased their difference again, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 11-2 and came to win by 29 points (114-85), and the quarter ended with a partial result of 23-22. After all this, the game ended with a result of 116-93 for the locals.

In addition, the most prominent players of Atlanta Hawks They were Bogdan bogdanovic Y Clint Capela, who got 27 points, five assists and three rebounds and 14 points and 14 rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Rj Hampton Y Wendell carter for his actions during the game, with 18 points, five assists and eight rebounds and 12 points and 11 rebounds respectively.

After winning this match, in the next match Atlanta Hawks will face Houston Rockets in the State Farm Arena. For its part, the next game of Orlando Magic will be against Philadelphia 76ers in the Wells Fargo Center. Check the full NBA schedule.