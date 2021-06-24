Atlanta Hawks beat Milwaukee Bucks 113-116

06/24/2021 at 9:41 AM CEST

Atlanta Hawks won Milwaukee bucks on the road 113-116 in the first round of the Play-offs of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. With this victory of Atlanta Hawks, the tie ends with a result of 0-1.

During the first quarter there were several movements on the scoreboard, in fact, the locals achieved a partial of 11-2 during the quarter until ending with a 28-25. After this, the second quarter again had several movements on the scoreboard until it concluded with a partial result of 31-29. After this, the players accumulated a total of 59-54 points before the break.

In the third quarter the locals managed to overcome the result, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 10-2 and reached a difference of eight points (75-83) and ended with a partial result of 26-34 (85-88 ). Finally, during the last quarter the visiting team maintained its difference in the light and the quarter ended with a partial result of 28-28. Finally, the match concluded with a final score of 113-116 for the visitors.

In addition the players of Atlanta Hawks that stood out the most in the meeting were Bring young Y John collins, who had 48 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds and 23 points, one assist and 15 rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Giannis Antetokounmpo Y Jrue Holiday, with 34 points, nine assists and 12 rebounds and 33 points, 10 assists and four rebounds respectively.

After the local victory, both teams will meet again, this time in the Fiserv Forum in the second duel of the series. Check the full NBA schedule.