Atlanta Hawks beat Golden State Warriors (108-124)

03/27/2021 at 05:50 CET

Atlanta Hawks defeated as a visitor Golden state warriors by 108-124 on a new NBA day. The locals come from suffering an away defeat with Sacramento Kings by 141-119, so after this result they completed a streak of five consecutive defeats, while the visitors also lost away with Sacramento Kings by 110-108. With this result, Atlanta Hawks which would allow him to qualify for the Play-off with 23 games won out of 45 played. For its part, Golden state warriorsAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 22 games won out of 46 played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

During the first quarter, the leadership was in the hands of the Atlanta Hawks players, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 10-2 and came to win by nine points (12-21) until concluding with a 26-33. After this, in the second quarter Atlanta Hawks managed to distance itself on the scoreboard, in fact, the team achieved another 14-2 run during the quarter and had a maximum difference of 22 points (46-68) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 26-37. After this, the teams reached the break with a 52-70 in the electronic.

Over the course of the third quarter Golden state warriors He cut distances in the light until he finished with a partial result of 32-30 and a total of 84-100. Finally, during the last quarter the visiting team managed to maintain their difference on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 24-24. After all this, the clash ended with a final result of 108-124 for the visitors.

During the meeting, the participation of John collins and Bring young, who got 38 points, two assists and 12 rebounds and 21 points, 15 assists and three rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Andrew Wiggins and James Wiseman, with 29 points, three assists and seven rebounds and 18 points and five rebounds respectively.

In the next NBA game, Golden state warriors will measure his strength with Chicago Bulls at Chase Centerwhile in the next game, Atlanta Hawks you will see the faces with Denver nuggets at Ball Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.