Atlanta eliminates Philadelphia and will play the East final with Milwaukee

06/21/2021 at 7:02 AM CEST

The great surprise of the NBA 2021 playoffs was consummated this Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center, where the Atlanta Hawks beat the Philadelphia Sixers on the road 96-103 in the decisive seventh game of the Eastern Conference semifinal tie that they won the best-of-seven series 4-3.

After last night, the Milwaukee Bucks eliminated the Brooklyn Nets, who like the Sixers had the best record during the regular season and were the big favorites to fight for the title in the East, the young point guard Trae Young led the Hawks to their first Eastern Conference finals since 2015.

The game against the Haws will begin against the Bucks, who have the field advantage, in Milwaukee with the first game of the series scheduled for next Wednesday.

This marked only the second year since 1973, when the NBA began seeding for the conference playoffs, that none of the top-seeded teams will reach the finals of their respective Conferences after the top-ranked Utah Jazz. the West, were eliminated by the Los Angeles Clippers, who were fourth.

Young made a late triple and scored 21 points to help Atlanta win for the third time in the series at Philadelphia. a victory that ensured their continuity in playoff competition and broke their 0-9 streak in their seventh road playoff games.

“This team is special, man,” said Kevin Huerter. “Everyone has been telling us all year. For us to get here and win in this building in Game 7, it’s huge for us.”

But the Hawks ignored their ignominious history and got one in Philadelphia, where they already won in Game 1 and Game 5 and knocked out the Sixers, the big favorites with their stars, Cameroonian center Joel Embiid and Australian point guard Ben Simmons, who they failed again in their so-called “Process”.

Not so deeply, even the Hawks couldn’t have seen this coming, especially in March when they were 14-20, eleventh in the Eastern Conference and they fired coach Lloyd Pierce.

Bring Young puts up 21 PTS, 10 AST as the @ATLHawks win Game 7 and advance to the #NBAECF presented by AT&T! #ThatsGame Atlanta will take on Milwaukee with Game 1 on Wednesday at 8:30 pm/et on TNT. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Fbpfkab2hR – NBA (@NBA) June 21, 2021

Under interim coach Nate McMillan, the Hawks became a team that began to play great defense and Young took it upon himself to lead the attack as the Atlanta team reached the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season.

Quite the opposite of what ultimately happened to the Sixers, who shone all season and were supposed to have NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) runner-up Embiid, Simmons, and a cast of high-priced stars. the clear path in front of the Hawks to reach the finals.

Young rocked off the court one otherwise bad night – 5 of 23 – and kept shooting until he scored the 3-pointer that gave the Hawks an 87-93 lead with 2:31 left which was everything they were going to need on the way to great triumph.

The Hawks’ star point guard finished with a double-double of 21 points, 10 assists and three rebounds that left him as the team’s second leading scorer.

Guard Kevin Huerter, who emerged as the winning surprise factor, led the Hawks with 27 points, sealed the victory with three free throws and the packed house of 18,624 was as silent as when the season began without fans due to Covid -19.

Then the Sixers fans started booing the players. when they left the field and to throw garbage on the track.

While the Hawks celebrated with power forward John Collins, who was a leader under the hoops with a double-double of 14 points, 16 rebounds, a steal and a block.

While another tall man, reserve power forward, Italian Danilo Gallinari, also deserved to be the Hawks’ sixth player by reaching 17 points, including three triples, and grabbing five rebounds.

The Swiss pivot Clint Capela he had 13 goals, the most effective of the team, he also scored 6 of 8 shots from the field, and captured six rebounds to complete the list of the five players who had double-digit numbers.

But the most important thing about the game with the Hawks is that they were always calm and confident, the opposite of the Sixers, in which only Embiid and guard Seth Curry responded in the attack.

Simmons and the rest of the team did not have good control of the ball and lost it 10 times in the first half, which was going to take its toll when the final score came.

Hence, the double-doubles of Embiid and forward Tobias Harris in the end could not have the reward of victory.

Embiid had 31 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, but lost eight balls, while Harris had 24 points, caught 14 balls under the hoops and gave four touchdown passes, in addition to recovering two balls.

Nothing worked, not even the 13 assists of Simmons, because he was left with just five points and without being able to achieve any of the decisive that the team needed to avoid elimination.