Atlanta Braves today Dansby Swanson contract MLB 2021 news in Spanish

While in the Braves from Atlanta the camera lights are on top of Ronald Acuña Jr., Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies and on the National League shortstops on Francisco Lindor, Fernando Tatís Jr., Javier Báez, Corey Seager and Trevor Story, Dansby swanson the Braves shortstop is not only one of the most underrated on the Old Circuit but also one of the entire MLB.

It is well said that in baseball, whatever level it is, you win with a good center line (catcher, second base, shortstop and centerfielder) and Braves from Atlanta every time you need less to win again in MLB and in part it is due to Dansby swanson, who, although he is not a spectacular shortstop or a great hitter, does the job both defensively and offensively, especially when it comes to the little one with home runs.

And while in MLB They talk about the offense of Francisco Lindor, the defense of Fernando Tatís Jr., and what will be the future of Javier Báez, Corey Seager and Trevor Story, I believe that Dansby swanson is underrated and that is the shortstop of the Braves from Atlanta in the National League East division champion from 2018 to 2020, and they are favorites to do so again in 2021.

Yes OK Dansby swanson is under the control of the Braves from Atlanta until 2023 and that have been recognizing their value with increases in their contract amounting to six million dollars in 2021, the shortstop is not yet at the salary level of Francisco Lindor, Didi Gregorius not of Trea Turner, who are the starting shortstop of the other division teams, he is only above Miguel Rojas and that is a shortstop of the divisional champions and not a newcomer to the NL East like Lindor and Gregorius for example, who must help their teams remove the division pennant from the Braves, like Turner and Rojas, in the meantime I consider that Swanson It is one of the most underrated shorstops of MLB especially for what Lindor and Fernando Tatís Jr. earn. especially the latter and what Javier Báez, Corey Seager and Trevor Story are expected to sign in free agency, we have to see how much Atlanta gives to Dansby By 2022, if they avoid or go arbitration, just like free agency in 2023, everything seems to depend and go through what they do together in 2021Especially if they go back to the World Series and win it.

