Atlanta Braves bring return date for Huascar Ynoa and Mike Soroka

The Atlanta Braves They have a return date for the Dominican Huascar Ynoa and the right Mike soroka for this season of the MLB.

Although it was expected that Braves They could not count on Mike Soroka this season who had supposedly said goodbye to 2021, he has a good chance of returning in August to the majors after literally missing two consecutive seasons in the MLB.

Huascar Ynoa he was being the best pitcher numerically of the Atlanta Braves Before hitting an object in the dugout that ended with a cast on his throwing hand, his recovery appears to have been slow but safe.

Mike soroka Before getting injured he was listed as the best pitcher of the Atlanta Braves and the one with the greatest projection, while Huascar Ynoa was heading into his first season as a star pitcher MLB.

The greatest weakness that the Braves this season it was undoubtedly the relievers.

Once these two return to join Ian Anderson and Charlie Morton, the Braves’ record may improve although they will be very close to the playoffs by then.