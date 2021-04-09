Atlanta Braves acquire Dominican reliever from Pirates

The Atlanta Braves acquired through a change to the Dominican reliever Edgar santana from the Pirates in the MLB .

A few days ago the Pittsburgh Pirates designated the Dominican for assignment Edgar santana, who instead of being claimed, was involved in a trade between his old team and the Atlanta Braves.

The bullpen of the Atlanta Braves is one of the weakest in the entire MLB , they want Edgar Santana to be very helpful and above all a great surprise.

Edgar santana 6’2 tall does not throw in the MLB since 2018, where he posted a 3-4 record with a 3.26 ERA in 66 innings with 54 strikeouts.

We are talking about a 29-year-old veteran who owns a fastball of up to 95 miles. The change in speed of this native of Puerto Plata is what makes him more special when it comes to climbing the mound and dominating his rivals.

