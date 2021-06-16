Athos, Red Cross rescue dog and hero of 19-S, dies poisoned

The rescue specialist border collie was poisoned with a sausage in Querétaro.

Athos was a border collie who specialized in the search and rescue of people in emergency situations. On June 14, he went out for a routine walk with Tango, another dog that was part of the Red Cross and his owner in the Colonia Panamericano in Querétaro, when they both ingested remains of a poisoned sausage that cost them their lives.

During its years of service, the black and white border collie was actively involved in distintsearches for people lost in forests and missing in dams.

Athos was internationally certified by the International Organization of Search and Rescue Dogs IRO and was a specialist dog accredited by the Urban Search and Rescue team, USAR, of the Mexican Red Cross.

Furthermore, Athos was part of the search and rescue teams together with the Topos Rescue Brigade of people buried in the structures that collapsed during the earthquake of September 19, 2017 in Mexico City and in Juchitán, Oaxaca.

Although the owner immediately realized the situation and moved to Athos and Tango to an emergency veterinary hospital, the toxicity of the venom ended their lives in a matter of minutes.

The Topos Rescue Brigade joined in condolences for the death of ‘Athos’. In a post from their official Facebook page, they shared photos of the operations where they shared with him. The Mexican Red Cross also shared a farewell message for the rescue dog.

Athos, was an internationally certified dog before the International Organization of Search and Rescue Dogs IRO and an accredited #USAR specialist from the Mexican Red Cross. Today with great nostalgia, we say see you later 👋. You will always be in our hearts. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/umf4PNbIO8 – Mexican Red Cross IAP (@CruzRoja_MX) June 15, 2021

With a nose 100 thousand times more powerful Than that of humans and a unique agility to track through collapsed areas, search and rescue dogs are a key element in emergency situations. In a publication made on his official website, the affection that the team members had for him and how he carried out his search work is described:

“Athos, that was his Border Collie breed name and he generated empathy with our entire team, there was never anyone who did not smile and came to caress him, even those who did not trust dogs did, because that’s how he was, he earned the everyone’s heart with his skills, his attentive face and always ready to take action. When he heard the word “SEARCH” he would launch into the unknown without thinking, without measuring danger ahead, but rather than seeing it as a job, he did it with his heart, because he wanted to help a human being, who saw in our partner a possibility that thanks to his sense of smell he could be located ”.

