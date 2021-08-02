Athletics Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Event Schedules and Calendar When does Orlando Ortega compete?

Athletics events calendar and schedules Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Monday August 2

02: 00-04: 55

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

2:00 Men’s Hammer Throw Qualifying Round 2:35 Women’s 1,500m Round 1

Women’s Triple Jump Victory Ceremony

3:20 Men’s Long Jump Final 3:30 Women’s 200m Round 1 4:50 Women’s 100m Hurdles Final

12: 00-15: 00

Men’s 100m victory ceremony

Men’s Long Jump Victory Ceremony

12:20 Pole Vault Women’s Qualifying Round 12:25 Women’s 200m Semifinals

Women’s 100m Hurdles Victory Ceremony

13:00 Women’s Discus Throw Final 13:05 Men’s 400m Semifinals 13:35 Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals 14:15 Men’s 3,000m Hurdles Final 14:40 Women’s 5,000m Finals

Tuesday, August 3

02: 00-04: 35

Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round

Men’s 1,500m Round 1

Women’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Round

Women’s 400m Round 1

Women’s Discus Throw Victory Ceremony

Men’s 3,000m Hurdles Victory Ceremony

Women’s Long Jump Final

Men’s 200m Round 1

Men’s 400m Hurdles Final

Women’s 5,000m victory ceremony

12: 00-14: 55

Women’s Long Jump Victory Ceremony

Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1

Men’s Shot Put Qualifying Round

Pole Vault Men’s Final

Men’s 400m Hurdles Victory Ceremony

Men’s 5,000m Round 1

Women’s Hammer Throw Final

Men’s 200m Semifinals

Women’s 800m final

Women’s 200m final

Wednesday August 4

02: 00-05: 25

100m men’s decathlon

Men’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Round

Women’s 100m Hurdles Heptathlon

Men’s Decathlon Long Jump

Pole Vault Victory Ceremony

Women’s heptathlon high jump

Women’s Hammer Throw Victory Ceremony

Women’s 800m victory ceremony

Men’s 110m Hurdles Semifinals

Women’s 400m Hurdles Final

Men’s decathlon shot put

11: 30-15: 00

Men’s decathlon high jump

1,500m women’s semifinals

Women’s heptathlon shot put

Women’s 400m Semifinals

Women’s 200m victory ceremony

3,000m hurdles women’s final

Men’s Hammer Throw Final

Women’s 200m of the women’s heptathlon

3,000m hurdles victory ceremony

Men’s 800m final

400m men’s decathlon

Men’s 200m final

Thursday 5th August

02: 00-07: 05

Men’s 110m Hurdles Decathlon

Women’s high jump qualifying round

Hammer Throw Victory Ceremony

Women’s heptathlon long jump

Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw

Women’s 4x100m Relay Round 1

Men’s 800m victory ceremony

Men’s 200m victory ceremony

Men’s Triple Jump Final

Men’s Shot Put Final

Men’s 4x100m Relay Round 1

Men’s 110m Hurdles Final

Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault

Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw

09: 30-18: 05

Men’s walk 20 km

Victory ceremony of the men’s 20 km march at the venue

12: 00-14: 45

Men’s Shot Put Victory Ceremony

Men’s Triple Jump Victory Ceremony

Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw

Pole Vault Women’s Final

Women’s 4x400m Relay Round 1

Men’s 1,500m semifinals

Men’s 110m Hurdles Victory Ceremony

Men’s 400m final

800m of the women’s heptathlon

1,500m of the men’s decathlon

Friday August 6

22: 30-03: 00

Men’s 50 km Olympic walk final

Men’s 50 km march victory ceremony at the venue

09: 30-11: 15

Final of the women’s Olympic 20km walk

20 km women’s march victory ceremony at the venue

Men’s 20 km march victory ceremony

Women’s Pole Vault Victory Ceremony

Women’s heptathlon victory ceremony

Men’s Decathlon Victory Ceremony

Men’s 4x400m Relay Round 1

Women’s Javelin Throw Final

5,000m men’s final

Men’s 400m victory ceremony

400m women’s final

1,500m women’s final

Men’s 5,000m victory ceremony

Women’s 400m victory ceremony

Women’s 4x100m Relay Final

Women’s 1,500m victory ceremony

Men’s 4x100m Relay Final

Saturday August 7

00: 00-03: 15

Final of the women’s marathon

12: 00-15: 20

Men’s 50 km march victory ceremony

Victory ceremony of women’s 20 km march

Women’s 4x100m Relay Victory Ceremony

Men’s 4x100m Relay Victory Ceremony

Women’s high jump final

10,000m women’s final

Men’s Javelin Throw Final

Women’s Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony

Men’s 1,500m final

Women’s 10,000m Victory Ceremony

Men’s 1,500m victory ceremony

Women’s 4x400m Relay Final

Men’s Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony

Men’s 4x400m Relay Final

Women’s high jump victory ceremony

Women’s 4x400m Relay Victory Ceremony

Men’s 4x400m Relay Victory Ceremony

Sunday August 8

00: 00-02: 45

Final of the men’s marathon

Schedules and calendar events Athletics Tokyo Olympics 2021 when they start

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

