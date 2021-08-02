Athletics Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Event Schedules and Calendar When does Orlando Ortega compete?

Athletics events calendar and schedules Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Monday August 2
02: 00-04: 55
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
2:00 Men’s Hammer Throw Qualifying Round 2:35 Women’s 1,500m Round 1
Women’s Triple Jump Victory Ceremony
3:20 Men’s Long Jump Final 3:30 Women’s 200m Round 1 4:50 Women’s 100m Hurdles Final
12: 00-15: 00
Men’s 100m victory ceremony
Men’s Long Jump Victory Ceremony
12:20 Pole Vault Women’s Qualifying Round 12:25 Women’s 200m Semifinals
Women’s 100m Hurdles Victory Ceremony
13:00 Women’s Discus Throw Final 13:05 Men’s 400m Semifinals 13:35 Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals 14:15 Men’s 3,000m Hurdles Final 14:40 Women’s 5,000m Finals
Tuesday, August 3
02: 00-04: 35
Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round
Men’s 1,500m Round 1
Women’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Round
Women’s 400m Round 1
Women’s Discus Throw Victory Ceremony
Men’s 3,000m Hurdles Victory Ceremony
Women’s Long Jump Final
Men’s 200m Round 1
Men’s 400m Hurdles Final
Women’s 5,000m victory ceremony
12: 00-14: 55
Women’s Long Jump Victory Ceremony
Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1
Men’s Shot Put Qualifying Round
Pole Vault Men’s Final
Men’s 400m Hurdles Victory Ceremony
Men’s 5,000m Round 1
Women’s Hammer Throw Final
Men’s 200m Semifinals
Women’s 800m final
Women’s 200m final
Wednesday August 4
02: 00-05: 25
100m men’s decathlon
Men’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Round
Women’s 100m Hurdles Heptathlon
Men’s Decathlon Long Jump
Pole Vault Victory Ceremony
Women’s heptathlon high jump
Women’s Hammer Throw Victory Ceremony
Women’s 800m victory ceremony
Men’s 110m Hurdles Semifinals
Women’s 400m Hurdles Final
Men’s decathlon shot put
11: 30-15: 00
Men’s decathlon high jump
1,500m women’s semifinals
Women’s heptathlon shot put
Women’s 400m Semifinals
Women’s 200m victory ceremony
3,000m hurdles women’s final
Men’s Hammer Throw Final
Women’s 200m of the women’s heptathlon
3,000m hurdles victory ceremony
Men’s 800m final
400m men’s decathlon
Men’s 200m final
Thursday 5th August
02: 00-07: 05
Men’s 110m Hurdles Decathlon
Women’s high jump qualifying round
Hammer Throw Victory Ceremony
Women’s heptathlon long jump
Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw
Women’s 4x100m Relay Round 1
Men’s 800m victory ceremony
Men’s 200m victory ceremony
Men’s Triple Jump Final
Men’s Shot Put Final
Men’s 4x100m Relay Round 1
Men’s 110m Hurdles Final
Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault
Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw
09: 30-18: 05
Men’s walk 20 km
Victory ceremony of the men’s 20 km march at the venue
12: 00-14: 45
Men’s Shot Put Victory Ceremony
Men’s Triple Jump Victory Ceremony
Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw
Pole Vault Women’s Final
Women’s 4x400m Relay Round 1
Men’s 1,500m semifinals
Men’s 110m Hurdles Victory Ceremony
Men’s 400m final
800m of the women’s heptathlon
1,500m of the men’s decathlon
Friday August 6
22: 30-03: 00
Men’s 50 km Olympic walk final
Men’s 50 km march victory ceremony at the venue
09: 30-11: 15
Final of the women’s Olympic 20km walk
20 km women’s march victory ceremony at the venue
Men’s 20 km march victory ceremony
Women’s Pole Vault Victory Ceremony
Women’s heptathlon victory ceremony
Men’s Decathlon Victory Ceremony
Men’s 4x400m Relay Round 1
Women’s Javelin Throw Final
5,000m men’s final
Men’s 400m victory ceremony
400m women’s final
1,500m women’s final
Men’s 5,000m victory ceremony
Women’s 400m victory ceremony
Women’s 4x100m Relay Final
Women’s 1,500m victory ceremony
Men’s 4x100m Relay Final
Saturday August 7
00: 00-03: 15
Final of the women’s marathon
12: 00-15: 20
Men’s 50 km march victory ceremony
Victory ceremony of women’s 20 km march
Women’s 4x100m Relay Victory Ceremony
Men’s 4x100m Relay Victory Ceremony
Women’s high jump final
10,000m women’s final
Men’s Javelin Throw Final
Women’s Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony
Men’s 1,500m final
Women’s 10,000m Victory Ceremony
Men’s 1,500m victory ceremony
Women’s 4x400m Relay Final
Men’s Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony
Men’s 4x400m Relay Final
Women’s high jump victory ceremony
Women’s 4x400m Relay Victory Ceremony
Men’s 4x400m Relay Victory Ceremony
Sunday August 8
00: 00-02: 45
Final of the men’s marathon
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
