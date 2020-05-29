The Boston Marathon has been canceled for the first time in its 124-year history.

Organizers said Thursday that instead they will hold a “virtual event” in which participants who verify that they ran the 42,195 kilometers on their own will receive a finalist medal. The race was originally scheduled for April 20 before being postponed five months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Although we can’t bring the world to Boston in September, we want to bring Boston to the world for a historic 124th Boston Marathon,” said Tom Grilk, executive director of the Boston Athletic Association.

Although the title of the Boston Marathon champion is contested between a couple of dozen elite athletes, the event features more than 30,000 recreational and charity runners, plus more than a million people gathering along the way. . This presented a problem for the organizers, since the social distancing measures would not have been relaxed by autumn.

It is the first time the race has been canceled since it started in 1897, when 15 men painted the starting line on the ground in Ashland and headed to the city to commemorate the first modern-era Olympics that were held on last year. In 1918 it was changed to a relay format for the First World War; In 2013 the competition was halted after two bombs exploded at the finish line several hours after the winners had crossed, but while several runners were still in the race.

In March, when the race had been postponed to September 14, Mayor Marty Walsh said they were not planning to exclude the tens of thousands of amateur runners who consider Boston an achievement on their bucket list.

The 2021 edition of the Boston Marathon is scheduled for April 19.