Apr 7 (.) – World Athletics reported Tuesday that it suspended qualifications for the Olympics until December as a result of the coronavirus, which forced organizers of the event in Tokyo to postpone it for a year until 2021.

“During this period, the results achieved in any competition will not be considered for the Tokyo 2020 entry standards or world rankings,” World Athletics said in a statement.

The ratings will restart on December 1 and continue until the end of May or June of next year, depending on the event, the entity added.

