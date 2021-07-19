Athletics: Carla Domnguez and Pol Oriach crown a successful day in the European U20

Updated 07/18/2021 – 18:36

The U20 European Championship has finished in an apothetical way for the Spanish team, which has reaped six medals (eight in total in the medal table) in another historic day, with two new European champions, Pol Oriach in 3,000m hurdles and Carla Domnguez in 5,000m in two superb races. You also have to compute the silver and bronze for Marina Martnez and Mireya Arnedillo on 1,500 respectively; the women’s 4x400m relay silver composed by Carmen Avils, Berta Segura, Sofa Cosculluela and Luca Pinacchio beating the record of Spain again (3: 36.10); and finishing the job, the jumper Tessy ebosele with a deserved silver medal in length.

The Catalan Carla domnguez premiered in a competition on a European stage like that, because it comes from the triathlon. Her career did not disappoint and she won with a 16:16:57, ahead of the Latvian Caune and the german Heckel. His strategy was one of attacks throughout the test, as he tried the first selection and finished two laps from the end.

Thus, the 18-year-old athlete achieves her first success in athletics. Yes, winning is not something new for her. Last year she was champion of Europe from duatln in Umbra Gate, and in 2021 with his jump to the track he has dominated in the national territory before this continental success. With which, Carla domnguez lite conditions have.