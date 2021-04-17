Athletic’s Barge becomes the object of a meme after Barça’s win

The defeat of Athletic club at the hands of FC Barcelona In the final of the Copa del Rey 2021 it meant another lost opportunity to take the Gabarra out to sail in which the Bilbao team celebrated their titles. It was two weeks ago when he lost the 2020 final to Real Sociedad.

With this defeat, Athletic becomes the first team in the history of the Copa del Rey to lose six finals in a row and the Internet did not miss the opportunity to draw blood with a good handful of memes alluding to the famous Barge, which will continue tied up waiting for the titles of the ‘lions’.

.