Athletics | 2021 Olympic Games: Katir defends her last name after the controversial comments of Isaac Viciosa

Mohamed Katir, one of the fittest Spanish athletes for the Tokyo Olympics, since in just 33 days he has managed to unseat three national records. The Moroccan long-distance runner finished a few days ago in the first position of the final of the Diamond League in London with a time of 7:27:64 in the 3,000-meter test, the best mark ever achieved in the British meeting.

Katir erased from the lists a Spanish record that has remained 23 years in the power of Isaac Viciosa from Palencia, with 7: 29.34. It is Viciosa himself who has caused a strong controversy after an interview on SoyCorredor, where he suspects Katir and regrets that his record was not surpassed by an athlete “with Castilian surnames”.

“I think (Katir) has started the house on the roof. At the moment he is an athlete that I put in quarantine and I want to leave a few months for everything to pass, to certify those marks in the Olympic Games it is confirmed that it is completely clean. I believe that with 50 years I can afford to be critical. And another thing that may not be politically correct but I would like to say is that I would have liked an athlete with Castilian surnames to have beaten him “.

Katir himself has responded to these words, defending his grandfather’s surname. “This man has had to work hard, since he was five years old he has suffered in life from war issues. You can now bring the whole old school together, there is no comparison with this man. It is an honor to bear your surname grandfather, it is only the beginning“he wrote on Instagram.

Other Spanish athletes such as Carolina Robles, Álvaro Martín or Belén Toimil, have not hesitated to support Mohamed on social networks.

